Iraqi Finance Committee confirms commitment to paying Kurdistan Region employees’ salaries

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliamentary Finance Committee affirmed on Thursday the government's commitment to paying the salaries of public employees in the Kurdistan Region.

During a joint conference with representatives of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Erbil Atwan Al-Atwani, the committee’s head said, "The federal government is committed to paying the salaries of employees in the Kurdistan Region according to the provisions outlined in the constitution…the Finance Committee is keen on ensuring this issue is closely monitored.”

Al-Atwani noted the presence of "good intentions" from the Kurdistan Regional Government to reach common ground on resolving all outstanding issues.

"This year will be the year in which the disputes between Erbil and Baghdad are finally resolved." He said.

He also said discussions with the KRG covered topics such as oil, appointments, financial allocations for hiring, and non-oil revenues.