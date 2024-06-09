Kurdish Government announces foiling of plot against regional autonomy, expansion of high-speed internet

Shafaq News/ Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani revealed on Sunday that a plot aimed at undermining the constitutional status of the Kurdistan Region by directly disbursing salaries to governorates without the Kurdish Government's oversight had been thwarted.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of "Eagle Post," a new postal and delivery services center in Erbil, Barzani expressed his gratitude to the salary recipients in the Kurdistan Region.

"I would like to thank the salary recipients in the Kurdistan Region who have shown patience and resilience in the face of this conspiracy. Some parties attempted to weaken the Kurdistan Region's entity by pushing for the distribution of salaries and the Kurdistan's budget share directly to the Kurdish governorates. Your steadfastness has foiled this plot," Barzani stated.

He further revealed ongoing discussions with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani. "We are in continuous communication with the Federal Prime Minister and have reached the final stage. I hope we have been able to resolve the salary and budget issue fundamentally. We aim to disburse salaries for April and May to all employees and recipients."

During the ceremony, Ano Jawhar Abdulka, the Minister of Transport and Communications in the Kurdistan Region, announced that high-speed internet services via fiber optic cables have reached 400,000 homes across the region. "We have successfully provided FTTH (Fiber to the Home) internet service through fiber optic cables to 400,000 homes," Abdulka said. "We continue to strengthen and expand these network services."

The minister also highlighted the project's reach within the government sector, noting that high-speed internet has been extended to 3,700 government offices. Efforts are ongoing to further expand the network to all districts, sub-districts, and border crossings.