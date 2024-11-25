Iraqi Cabinet approves voluntary salary deduction for Gaza and Lebanon aid

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Cabinet has decided to deduct 1% of state employees' salaries voluntarily to be donated to Gaza and Lebanon.

A document signed by the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Hamid Naeem, stated, "In its 47th regular session held on November 19, 2024, the Cabinet approved the Ministry of Finance's proposal to deduct 1% from the salaries, allowances, and pensions of all state institutions as a voluntary contribution, to be deposited in accounts supporting Gaza and Lebanon equally or according to the priorities set by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudni."

The document added, "Employees or retirees who do not wish to donate should submit an official request to their minister or the head of an independent body, indicating their desire not to participate, so that the minister or head of the independent body can instruct the removal of their names from the donor lists."