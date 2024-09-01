Iraqi CMC bans TV networks from hosting analyst supporting Israel

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Communications and Media Commission (CMC) issued a decision on Sunday banning satellite TV channels from hosting political analyst Ghaith al-Tamimi after he publicly expressed support for Israel.

The CMC stated, "Following monitoring of media outlets, it has been observed that Ghaith Abdul Jabbar Abdullah al-Tamimi has been promoting content that violates the Broadcasting Code of Conduct."

The CMC outlined the specific violations, including "incitement to violence and hatred, lack of accuracy, integrity, and transparency in the dissemination of information." Additionally, al-Tamimi was found to have violated the "Anti-Normalization Law with the Zionist Entity No. 1 of 2022 by promoting the Zionist entity and supporting and encouraging its policies and actions."

The commission decided to "ban al-Tamimi from appearing on media outlets for three months from the date of this notice. Media outlets will be held legally accountable if they host him during this period."