"Degraded Zionist": Iraqi Bani Tamim tribe expels analyst Ghaith Al-Tamimi, calling for punishment

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi Bani Tamim tribe decided to expel political analyst Ghaith Al-Tamimi from the tribe, considering him to have become "a Zionist.”

In a statement, the tribe said, "We declare our disavowal, expulsion, and even enmity towards the so-called Ghaith Abdul Jabbar Abdullah, as he has effectively become a degraded Zionist, far removed from our faith, principles, and even our tribal heritage and traditions."

This decision came in the context of "rejecting the brutal aggression against our people in Palestine and Lebanon, and the current phase, which witnesses the betrayal of some regimes and peoples regarding the honorable cause [Palestinian Cause] and the rights of the Palestinian people, who are oppressed by the forces of evil and arrogance."

The tribe further condemned “all cowardly actions and stances, especially from those bearing our name, who are portrayed by the enemy's media as prominent figures in opposition to our nation,” calling on Iraqi security agencies to pursue Al-Tamimi's case and punish him for “his betrayal of his country, tribe, and religion.”

Earlier, the Iraqi Communications and Media Commission (CMC) issued a decision banning satellite TV channels from hosting Al-Tamimi after he publicly expressed support for Israel.

The CMC outlined the specific violations, including "incitement to violence and hatred, lack of accuracy, integrity, and transparency in the dissemination of information." Additionally, Al-Tamimi was found to have violated the "Anti-Normalization Law with the Zionist Entity No. 1 of 2022 by promoting the Zionist entity and supporting and encouraging its policies and actions."