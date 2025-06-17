Iraq vows legal action over Israeli airspace breaches

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zaidan convened to coordinate a legal response to Israeli violations of Iraqi airspace.

According to a statement from al-Sudani’s office, the meeting emphasized enhanced cooperation between Iraq’s executive, legislative, and judicial branches, particularly in light of growing security threats in the region.

Both sides condemned the repeated airspace violations and reaffirmed support for legal action through international institutions, including the United Nations, to defend Iraqi sovereignty.

The officials also denounced the recent Israeli strikes on Iranian territory, warning that continued aggression risks further destabilizing the region, stressing the need for unified national efforts to uphold Iraq’s territorial integrity and insulate the country from external conflict spillover.

Political leaders have called for a comprehensive legal and diplomatic strategy to prevent future violations and preserve Iraq’s neutrality amid the ongoing conflict.