Iraq urges shift to “strong economic partnership” with US, moving away from military focus

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Higher Coordinating Committeefor Strategic Framework Agreement for a Relationship of Friendship and Cooperationbetween the United States of America and the Republic of Iraq stressed the need to shift the relationship with Washington toward an economic partnership, moving away from a military focus.

The Committee's remarks came during its regular meeting, chaired by Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, with all representatives of the subcommittees under theHigher Committee.

In a statement, the Committee noted that the meeting addressed the latest developments in bilateral relations between Iraq and the United States. It reviewed achievements from the recent discussions held in mid-April in Washington, and outlined future working papers for the upcoming meetings scheduled for February 2025.

“These papers will cover areas of cooperation, including politics, diplomacy, security, defense, energy, economy, education, health, and the environment,” the Committee affirmed.

The FM emphasized the importance of enhancing relations with the US by implementing the agreement's terms and shifting towards “a strong economic partnership,” highlighting the need to broaden cooperation beyond military and security to include economic, health, education, and other areas.

Coalition Forces Withdrawal Agreement

Washington and Baghdad have finalized an agreement on the withdrawal plan for US-led Coalition forces from Iraq. Reports indicate that hundreds of troops are scheduled to leave by September 2025, with the remainder expected to depart by the end of the following year. Currently, there are about 2,500 US troops still deployed in Iraq as part of the coalition.

Last August, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry confirmed the postponement of the announcement regarding the end of the coalition's mission, with the Foreign Minister noting that the conditions of the negotiations had changed.

The United States and Iraq aim to establish a new advisory relationship that could keep some US forces in Iraq even after the withdrawal.



