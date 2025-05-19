Iraq to broker peace in three Arab nations

Shafaq News/ Iraq will launch mediation efforts in countries that are currently among the most severely impacted by internal conflict and humanitarian crises, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein announced on Monday.

Speaking at the Tehran Dialogue Forum, hosted by Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Hussein identified regional de-escalation, diplomacy, and political inclusion as core principles of Iraq’s foreign policy.

The country is preparing frameworks to support dialogue in the three conflict-affected Arab states, Yemen, Sudan, and Libya, he added, noting that Iraq’s mediation efforts reflect a foreign policy grounded in dialogue and realism.

Baghdad has a history of mediating between countries and has quietly hosted several behind-the-scenes meetings, including talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, as well as between Iran and Egypt.

On domestic affairs, the Hussein linked development to sustained security, citing the recent Arab League summit in Baghdad as a marker of regional confidence, citing Iraq's attraction of an estimated $87 billion in foreign investment, reflecting "improved stability and international trust."

He also outlined plans to reduce oil dependency by scaling natural gas production, expanding petrochemical industries, supporting religious tourism, and investing in agriculture, which will "help Iraq reach full gas self-sufficiency by 2028."

“These economic reforms, alongside our regional outreach, are part of a long-term vision to anchor Iraq in both stability and growth,” Hussein concluded.