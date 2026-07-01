Iraq suspends grain company chief, names replacement

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Ministry of Trade on Wednesday suspended Mohsen Mohamed Al-Namis, director-general of the state-owned General Company for Grain Processing, for 60 days, according to an official document.

The ministry assigned Haider Nouri Al-Karaawi, director-general of the General Company for Grain Trade, to manage the General Company for Grain Processing in addition to his existing duties during the suspension. The document did not specify the reason for the decision.

The order cited the powers granted to Trade Minister Mustafa Nizar Juma under Iraq's State and Public Sector Employees Discipline Law No. 14 of 1991 and took effect immediately.

The move follows a series of dismissals, transfers, and new appointments involving senior officials and directors-general at the ministries of electricity, oil, and transport. The changes have been carried out under directives issued by ministers and Prime Minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi as part of a broader administrative reshuffle across key government institutions.

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far