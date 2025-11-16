Intense rain forces school shutdown in Iraq’s Nineveh and Diyala

Shafaq News – Nineveh / Diyala

Schools across Nineveh Province in northern Iraq were closed on Sunday after authorities suspended classes in response to heavy rainfall.

According to a statement, the directive, issued by the Head of the local government Abdul Qader al-Dakhil, aims to give municipal and sewage crews room to address flooding that swept through several valleys and streets.

This directive follows an earlier decision by the Diyala Education Directorate, which also announced the closure of all schools in its province on Sunday after a similar bout of intense rain.

