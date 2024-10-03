Airlines suspend flights amid regional tensions

Shafaq News/ Concerns over a wider conflict in the Middle East have prompted several airlines to suspend flights to the region or to avoid affected air space.

Emirates airlines announced on Thursday the cancellation of all its flights to and from Iraq, Iran, and Jordan for the next two days.

According to Reuters, the airline has suspended its flights on October 4th and 5th, advising affected passengers to contact their booking agents for alternative travel arrangements or to reach out directly to Emirates if the bookings were made through the airline. Customers are also encouraged to ensure their contact details are up-to-date by visiting the airline’s "Manage Booking" page to receive timely updates.

On Wednesday, Emirates had already canceled all flights to and from Iraq (Basra and Baghdad), Iran (Tehran), and Jordan (Amman) for October 2nd and 3rd due to regional unrest.

Greek airlanes, Algerian airlines, Latvia’s Air Baltic, Spanish airlines, Air France, Air India, Bulgaria air, Etihad airways, Fly Dubai, Iran Air, Iraqi Airways, Ita Airways, Qatar airlines, Hungay’s Wizz air, and German’s Sundair are among the airlines that suspended their flights to and from the region.