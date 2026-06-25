Iraq supports Venezuela after deadly earthquakes

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with Venezuela on Thursday after powerful earthquakes left more than 1,000 people dead or injured.

The ministry extended its condolences to the victims' families and wished a speedy recovery to the injured, affirming Iraq's support in confronting the disaster's aftermath.

Earlier today, Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez said at least 164 people had been killed and 971 injured after 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes struck less than a minute apart, with the second being the country's strongest since 1900. The US Geological Survey estimated the potential loss of life could exceed 10,000 as rescue operations continue.