Graduates clash with security forces outside Baghdad Health Ministry

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Security forces fired stun grenades to disperse dozens of medical and health graduates who demonstrated outside the Ministry of Health in Baghdad on Sunday, demanding government appointments for graduates from the 2023 to 2025 cohorts, a Shafaq News correspondent reported.

Read more: Iraq’s healthcare system nears collapse: Doctors leave, hospitals overflow

Protesters blocked the Bab al-Muadham intersection near the ministry building to press their demands, while security forces deployed around the area as the demonstration continued.

According to Parliament's Health Committee member Miqdad Al-Khafaji, more than 200,000 medical and health graduates have remained without government appointments since 2023.

Read more: Iraq: 250K graduates annually amid 20% youth unemployment