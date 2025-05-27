Iraq slams Israel’s “starvation tactic” in Gaza

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi government condemned the “deliberate starvation policy” imposed by Israeli authorities on civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Government spokesperson Bassem al-Awadi stated that Israel had “clearly and undoubtedly exceeded all humanitarian and legal norms” by using siege tactics and blocking the delivery of food and humanitarian aid as a tool to intensify civilian suffering.

“The Zionist entity has turned starvation into a weapon,” al-Awadi said, calling the situation “painful and inhumane.”

He urged Arab, Islamic, and international organizations to take responsibility and exert maximum pressure to ensure the delivery of essential relief to Gaza’s population, accusing Israel of pursuing “total war” and driving the enclave toward famine.