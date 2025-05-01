Iraq signs energy boost with German firm

Shafaq News/ Iraq signed a new energy cooperation agreement and two long-term maintenance contracts with Germany’s Siemens Energy on Thursday, aiming to expand power generation and modernize the country’s electricity infrastructure.

The agreement, signed by Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity and Siemens Energy in the presence of the German ambassador to Iraq, and the Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani marks the third phase of the strategic energy partnership between Iraq and Germany. It targets an additional 14,000 megawatts for the national grid and seeks to improve energy services across the country.

The two maintenance contracts cover major power generation sites. One involves a long-term service deal for two units at the Dibis Gas Power Plant, with a combined capacity of 340 megawatts. The second is a five-year contract for the Al-Mussaib Thermal Power Plant, aimed at maintaining 750 megawatts, adding 150 megawatts, and enhancing safety and performance.

Electricity Minister Ziyad Fadel revealed, “The latest agreement would raise Iraq’s projected total generation capacity to 38,000 megawatts, surpassing the current output of 28,000 megawatts,” adding that the new Siemens-built plants would rely on locally sourced fuel and use combined-cycle technology that allows electricity to be generated without additional fuel consumption.

“This is happening for the first time in Iraq’s history,” Fadel said, citing the scale of the strategic agreements signed with Siemens and General Electric.

For his part Al-Sudani announced in a statement that energy remains a government priority and called for further coordination between Siemens and the Ministry of Electricity.