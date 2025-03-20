PM Al-Sudani launches 100-MW waste-to-energy project

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani launched the execution of a 100-megawatt waste-to-energy power plant project in the Nahrawan area, southeast of Baghdad.

Al-Sudani's media office announced in a statement that the prime minister launched the plant project, which employs high-efficiency, full combustion technology, as part of the government's plans to transition to renewable energy.

Yesterday, the Iraqi PM launched projects to rehabilitate electricity distribution networks, install transformer stations, and extend feeders across several provinces, including Baghdad, Basra, Al-Anbar, Nineveh, and Karbala.

For years, Iraq has relied on importing electricity and gas from Iran, particularly during the peak of summer. However, Iraq is expected to face a hot summer and a decline in power supply, particularly after the administration of the US President Donald Trump ended the exemption that allowed Iraq to make payments to Iran for electricity, as part of the current US administration's "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran.