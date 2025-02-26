Iraq strengthens power grid with Siemens collaboration

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Electricity Minister Ziyad Ali Fadel met with a delegation from Germany’s Siemens to review the progress of ongoing projects in power transmission and distribution.

Fadel emphasized that “strategic partnerships with global energy leaders like Siemens are key to modernizing Iraq’s power infrastructure and improving grid efficiency.” highlighting the ministry’s commitment to expanding technical cooperation, leveraging advanced expertise in renewable energy and smart grid technologies to enhance national capabilities.

The Siemens delegation reaffirmed its support for Iraq’s energy initiatives, showcasing the company’s latest technological solutions for power sector development.

Iraq’s collaboration with Siemens has gained momentum since 2023, with multiple agreements aimed at strengthening the country’s electricity infrastructure.

A memorandum of understanding signed in Berlin included plans for new power plants and associated gas investments. In March 2023, Iraq signed three contracts to refurbish and maintain power stations with a combined capacity of 1,400 megawatts. A year later, Baghdad reached another deal to convert associated gas into electricity.

In July 2024, Iraq and Siemens agreed to build five new substations to reinforce the national grid, a move expected to enhance network stability and boost overall generation capacity.