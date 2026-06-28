Iraq’s top Shiite cleric's office reiterates anti-corruption position

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's top Shiite religious authority reaffirmed its support for combating corruption, as the government presses ahead with what has become the country's largest anti-corruption campaign in years.

A source close to the Najaf religious establishment told Shafaq News on Sunday that Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani's position on corruption "has not changed," pointing to previous official statements that consistently called for fighting corruption and upholding the rule of law.

On Nov. 4, 2024, al-Sistani’s office noted that Iraq could achieve a better future only by appointing competent and honest officials, enforcing the rule of law, restricting weapons to state control, and combating corruption at all levels. In 2019, his representative in Karbala, Abdul Mahdi al-Karbalaei, said the religious authority had "grown hoarse" from repeatedly urging Iraqi leaders to confront corruption. Shortly afterward, the Najaf establishment ended its regular political Friday sermons and stopped receiving senior Iraqi officials.

Earlier today, Iraqi authorities expanded a sweeping anti-corruption operation that has targeted senior politicians, lawmakers, and officials.

Read more: Iraq detains 47 officials in anti-corruption sweep