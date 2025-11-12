Iraq’s top Shiite cleric urges justice for oppressed citizens

Shafaq News – Najaf

Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani urged continued efforts to defend the rights of Iraqis who remain “deprived of justice” decades after the fall of the former regime.

In a statement on Facebook, al-Sistani’s close associate Abdul-Hadi al-Hakim said he met the Grand Ayatollah in Najaf, where the cleric stressed the need to uphold the rights of victims who “endured the tyranny of the previous regime and have yet to receive their full entitlements.”