Iraq’s supreme court rejects political interference

Shafaq News - Baghdad

On Monday, Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court rejected any political interference in its affairs, emphasizing its independence in decision-making.

Following its first meeting under the leadership of newly appointed Chief Justice Munthir Ibrahim, the court announced in a statement its commitment to constitutional duties.

It also stressed its neutrality and pledged to maintain equal distance from all political actors, noting that its primary mission remains upholding Iraq’s political system and safeguarding the constitutional rights of all Iraqi communities.

Reiterating their respect for the legislative and executive branches, the justices pointed out that the court would not intervene in their core functions unless there is a constitutional violation, at which point a constitutional case may be filed, in line with the principle of separation of powers.

Regarding the upcoming parliamentary elections, the court clarified that its role is strictly defined in the constitution, and it will not become involved in political disputes related to the electoral process.