Iraq moves to fill top court vacancies after mass resignations

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Thursday, Iraqi political forces launched efforts to resolve the leadership crisis within the Federal Supreme Court following the recent mass resignation.

A source told Shafaq News that a preliminary agreement has been reached to delay the selection of a new chief justice and the replacement of six judges over the controversial Khor Abdullah maritime ruling.

“It was agreed to relieve the chief justice from leadership duties while retaining him as a member, paving the way for nominating new candidates for the presidency and membership of the court,” the source revealed.

The Federal Supreme Court plays a critical role in Iraq’s democratic process, including certifying national election results. “If the court crisis persists, it may delay elections altogether,” the source warned, noting that the new appointments are expected to come from the head of the Supreme Judicial Council and other legal authorities.

Efforts are underway to hold a quorum-complete meeting of the State Administration Coalition in the coming weeks to finalize the appointments, he noted.

Meanwhile, the head of parliament’s Legal Committee, Rebwar Hadi Abdulrahman, clarified to Shafaq News that the process of appointing a new court president and members does not require a parliamentary vote.

Under Article 3, the court comprises a president, a deputy, and seven full members selected from senior-ranking judges with no less than 15 years of experience. It also includes four reserve members, similarly qualified. Once candidates are selected, their names are forwarded to the President of the Republic, who must issue a formal decree within 15 days.