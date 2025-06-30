Iraq appoints new chief to Supreme Court
Shafaq News - Baghdad
On Monday, Iraq's Presidency issued a republican decree
appointing Judge Munther Ibrahim Hussein as the new President of the Federal
Supreme Court.
The appointment comes a day after the Supreme Judicial
Council announced the retirement of current chief justice Jassim Mohammed Aboud
al-Amiri due to health reasons.
The move comes amid a
wave of judicial upheaval. On June 19, nine members of the Federal Supreme
Court—six permanent and three reserve—submitted their resignations just hours
before a critical session was scheduled to rule on two politically sensitive cases:
the suspension of federal funding for Kurdistan Region salaries, and the
maritime border dispute over Khor Abdullah.
Following the
resignations, reports circulated that al-Amiri had resigned. However, a
judicial source later denied this, clarifying that he was formally retired on
medical grounds.