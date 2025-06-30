Iraq appoints new chief to Supreme Court

Shafaq News - Baghdad

On Monday, Iraq's Presidency issued a republican decree appointing Judge Munther Ibrahim Hussein as the new President of the Federal Supreme Court.

The appointment comes a day after the Supreme Judicial Council announced the retirement of current chief justice Jassim Mohammed Aboud al-Amiri due to health reasons.

The move comes amid a wave of judicial upheaval. On June 19, nine members of the Federal Supreme Court—six permanent and three reserve—submitted their resignations just hours before a critical session was scheduled to rule on two politically sensitive cases: the suspension of federal funding for Kurdistan Region salaries, and the maritime border dispute over Khor Abdullah.

Following the resignations, reports circulated that al-Amiri had resigned. However, a judicial source later denied this, clarifying that he was formally retired on medical grounds.