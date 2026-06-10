Iraq's leadership to convene on weapons control, economic challenges

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's four top state leaders are set to meet on Wednesday evening to discuss completing the government's ministerial lineup, efforts to place weapons under state control, and economic reforms, a source familiar with the talks told Shafaq News.

The meeting will bring together President Nizar Amedi, Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, Parliament Speaker Haibet Al-Halbousi, and Supreme Judicial Council President Judge Faiq Zaidan. According to the source, the leaders will review the legal and constitutional frameworks needed to support the stability of state institutions, particularly as political negotiations continue over filling the remaining cabinet posts.

Parliament approved Al-Zaidi's government and ministerial program on May 14, granting confidence to 14 ministers, while voting on the remaining nine portfolios was postponed amid ongoing disagreements over their allocation.

Discussions are also expected to address regional security developments and efforts to place weapons under state control from both the legal and security perspectives. The Iraqi government has set September as a target for completing the process, which US officials have repeatedly linked to continued support for Iraq.

Read more: How the US pushed Iraq's armed factions toward disarmament

Economic issues will also feature on the agenda, including measures to increase revenues, reduce government spending, and advance reforms as Iraq faces a sharp decline in oil exports caused by disruptions to energy supply routes through the Strait of Hormuz.

The talks come hours after government spokesperson Haider Al-Abboudi announced the approval of a program budget drafted in cooperation with the World Bank and the parliamentary Finance Committee as part of broader economic reforms.