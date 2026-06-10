Iraq's four presidencies renew push for weapons control

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's top state leaders on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to placing all weapons under state control, describing the principle as a cornerstone of the rule of law and state sovereignty, while stressing the need to complete the remaining cabinet positions and advance economic reforms.

The meeting, which a source had earlier told Shafaq News would focus on weapons control, cabinet completion, and economic challenges, brought together President Nizar Amedi, Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, Parliament Speaker Haibet Al-Halbousi, and Supreme Judicial Council President Judge Faiq Zaidan.

The leaders emphasized that security and military decisions must remain exclusively in the hands of the Iraqi state and its constitutional institutions under the command of the commander-in-chief of the armed forces. They also welcomed steps taken by groups and parties that announced the severing of ties with the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a predominantly Shiite umbrella force incorporated into the Iraqi state in 2016.

The government's program commits to consolidating all weapons under exclusive state authority, with September set as the target for completing the process.

Read more: How the US pushed Iraq's armed factions toward disarmament

The participants also called for the swift completion of the cabinet lineup to strengthen government performance and improve the implementation of the ministerial program and development plans.

On the economic front, they stressed the importance of strengthening financial stability, diversifying sources of income, reducing dependence on oil revenues, and supporting investment and private-sector growth as part of the government's broader reform agenda.