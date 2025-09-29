Iraq fast-tracks reforms to draw global investors

Shafaq News

Iraq is stepping up efforts to attract international investors through sweeping reforms and large-scale reconstruction projects in Baghdad, Travel and Tour World reported on Monday.

According to Travel and Tour World, Baghdad’s transformation includes the rebuilding of roads, housing, healthcare centers, and public facilities, turning the capital into a more business-friendly and livable city. At the same time, the expansion of electronic payment systems and banking reforms are reducing dependence on cash, improving transparency, and boosting investor confidence.

The report highlighted that new opportunities are emerging in technology, renewable energy, and infrastructure, while enhanced security conditions are further strengthening Iraq’s investment climate.

By pairing reconstruction with progressive economic reforms, Iraq is positioning itself as a regional hub for trade and innovation, aiming to attract long-term foreign investment and sustain economic growth, Travel and Tour World noted.

To continue reading, click here.