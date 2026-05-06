Iraq’s Sunni council to join PM-designate Al-Zaidi cabinet vote

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Sunni National Political Council* (NPC) confirmed on Wednesday that it will attend the parliamentary vote on Prime Minister-designate Ali al-Zaidi’s cabinet, noting that understandings tied to the government formation process have been completed.

In a statement, the Council’s media office indicated that the participants put forward a joint proposal outlining priorities and expectations, including demands from their respective provinces to be reflected in the political agreement and the government agenda. They also called for aligning positions and coordinating efforts to address the country’s challenges, while moving forward under a framework of political consensus and shared responsibility.

According to Shafaq News sources, the incoming Iraqi government is set to comprise 22 ministerial portfolios: 12 allocated to the Shiite Coordination Framework factions, six to Sunni blocs, and four to Kurdish parties.

*The National Political Council is a Sunni umbrella bloc formed after the 2025 parliamentary elections to unify positions, coordinate political demands, and represent Sunni forces in negotiations with other major blocs. It holds a total of 77 seats in parliament.

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