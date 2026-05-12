Iraq’s Sunni blocs flood al-Zaidi with ministerial nominations as deadline nears

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Multiple Sunni political blocs have submitted competing candidate lists for ministerial posts in the incoming federal government, sources close to the National Political Council told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The Taqaddum party, led by former parliament speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, nominated three candidates for the industry ministry —Mohammed Nouri, Abdul-Karim Hassan al-Dulaimi, and Sinan al-Jumaili— and four for education: Muqdam al-Jumaili, Abdul-Karim Abtan, Ghazi al-Jabbouri, and Watban al-Jabbouri. The party also put forward Mohammed Tamim, Khalid Battal, and Falah Hassan al-Zaidan for the deputy prime minister post.

The al-Siyada coalition, led by Khamis al-Khanjar, submitted five candidates for the trade ministry: Atheer al-Ghurairi, Shaalan al-Karim, Abdullah al-Nujaifi, Mustafa Nizar, and Farhan Saleh.

The al-Hazm Alliance nominated its leader, Thabit al-Abbasi, alongside Nayef al-Shamari, for the defense ministry. The al-Jamaheer al-Wataniya party, led by Ahmed al-Jabbouri, put forward Mazen al-Jabbouri, Tariq al-Jabbouri, and Badr al-Fahl for the culture portfolio.

On Saturday, the al-Azm Alliance submitted the names of its ministerial nominees to Prime Minister-designate Ali Al-Zaidi, days after its leader, Muthanna al-Samarrai, boycotted the National Political Council session, at which Sunni blocs drafted their unified demands and conditions for the incoming government.

Al-Zaidi was tasked with forming the government on April 27, succeeding Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. He is expected to present approximately 14 ministerial portfolios to parliament for the confidence vote this week, amid continuing disputes among coalition partners over sovereign and security ministries, particularly oil and defense.

Read more: Ali al-Zaidi named Iraq's prime minister: Easy nomination, harder road ahead