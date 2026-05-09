Al-Azm submits cabinet nominees to PM-designate Al-Zaidi

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The al-Azm Alliance submitted on Sunday the names of its ministerial nominees to Prime Minister-designate Ali Al-Zaidi, days after its leader, Muthanna al-Samarrai, boycotted the National Political Council session, at which Sunni blocs drafted their unified demands and conditions for the incoming government.

On its nominee selection, al-Azm said candidates were chosen based on” competence and capacity” to manage government institutions and shoulder the responsibilities of the coming phase.

A political source told Shafaq News earlier this week that the Ministry of Higher Education is expected to go to Taqaddum —the 33-seat bloc that secured the parliament speakership— while the Ministry of Defense is expected to be allocated to the al-Azm Alliance, which holds 15 seats.

Read more: Ali al-Zaidi named Iraq's prime minister: Easy nomination, harder road ahead