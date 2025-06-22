Iraq's President rejects judicial intervention on court rulings

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid rejected a proposal by the State Administration Coalition (SAC)—an alliance of major Shiite, Sunni, and Kurdish parties—to hold a legal consultation on recent conflicting rulings issued by the Federal Supreme Court and the Court of Cassation.

In a letter, Rashid warned that convening such a meeting would undermine the judiciary’s independence, emphasizing that involving legal and constitutional experts could open the door to external interference.

He recommended referring the matter to the Supreme Judicial Council instead.

This objection comes amid rising tension within Iraq’s highest judicial body, when nine judges—six permanent and three reserve—stepped down under external pressure, accusing certain government actors of attempting to influence the court for political purposes.