Iraq’s Parliament Speaker arrives in Turkiye
2025-02-16T18:03:24+00:00
Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani, arrived in Ankara, the Turkish capital, for an official visit.
According to a statement from the speaker’s media office, Al-Mashhadani is expected to hold meetings with Turkish officials to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.
The statement added that “talks will also cover cooperation between legislative institutions and ways to strengthen parliamentary ties in the interest of both countries.”