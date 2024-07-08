Iraq's PM discusses security coordination with Turkish Ambassador

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with the new Turkish Ambassador Anil Bora İnan, discussing several issues, including "joint security coordination."

According to Al-Sudani's media office, the talks focused on "bilateral relations between the two countries and the importance of strengthening constructive cooperation to activate agreements reached during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Baghdad last April, which resulted in the signing of a framework cooperation agreement and over twenty memoranda of understanding across various sectors."

Discussions also covered the quadrilateral memorandum on the Strategic Development Road Project, signed in Baghdad between Iraq, Turkiye, Qatar, and the UAE, emphasizing the need for expedited implementation and addressing progress on water-related matters.

"During the meeting, measures for joint security coordination in border areas were also discussed in a way that preserves Iraq's sovereignty over its territories and prevents any violations."