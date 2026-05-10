Iraq’s PM-designate set to present majority of cabinet in confidence vote

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Prime Minister-designate Ali Falih Al-Zaidi is expected to present around 14 ministerial nominees during Monday’s parliamentary session, as political blocs move toward holding a confidence vote on the new Iraqi government.

Independent Iraqi politician Abu Mithaq Al-Masari told Shafaq News that the number represents more than half of the cabinet lineup and could secure parliamentary approval for Al-Zaidi to assume office if the ministers are formally passed without delay.

According to preliminary information obtained by Shafaq News, the proposed cabinet includes Reber Ahmed for foreign affairs, Omar Al-Waeli for interior, Yassin Al-Ethawi for planning, Mohammed Nouri for industry, Badr Al-Fahal for culture, Khaled Shawani for justice, Sarwa Abdul Wahid for environment, Nozad Hadi for reconstruction, and Muqdad Al-Jumaili for education.

Deputy prime minister positions are expected to go to Fuad Hussein, Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, and Muthanna Al-Samarrai.

A source within the Sunni National Political Council told Shafaq News that the defense ministry has been informally settled in favor of Al-Hasm Alliance led by Thabet Mohammed Al-Abbasi following intra-Sunni agreements.

The source added that several ministries remain under negotiation among Shiite factions, particularly the oil ministry, which is being contested by the State of Law Coalition led by Nouri Al-Maliki, the Reconstruction and Development Coalition associated with caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, and the Al-Hikma (Wisdom) Movement led by Ammar Al-Hakim.

Negotiations also continue over sensitive security positions and appointments to independent bodies, with some business-linked figures who failed to cross the electoral threshold reportedly being considered for senior posts, including Baghdad governor and positions within the National Investment Commission.

A parliamentary source previously told our agency that political factions had reached an agreement to pass Al-Zaidi’s government this week before lawmakers depart for Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj (pilgrimage) rituals.

Al-Zaidi submitted his government program to Parliament Speaker Haibet Al-Halbousi on May 7 ahead of the confidence session, while President Nizar Amedi officially tasked him with forming a government on April 27 following his nomination by the Coordination Framework to succeed Al-Sudani.

Read more: Ali al-Zaidi named Iraq's prime minister: Easy nomination, harder road ahead