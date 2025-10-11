Iraq's PM: Reform a strategic choice to fight corruption

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Saturday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said Iraq is not “ruled by one man” but governed through its institutions — the federal government, parliament, and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

In a statement, al-Sudani described reform as “a strategic choice to confront corruption and meet citizens’ aspirations,” urging those institutions to act with “seriousness and transparency.” He accused unnamed groups of “distorting facts for partisan gain.”

Addressing tensions with the KRG over finances and authority, al-Sudani emphasized that “shared governance” is vital to national stability.

His remarks come as Iraq prepares for the November 11, 2025 elections and advances its “Vision 2050” reform program aimed at diversifying the economy and modernizing state institutions.

