Exclusive: Iraq’s Intelligence Chief meets HTS Leader, discusses Syria’s key security commitments

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Intelligence Chief, Hamid Al-Shatri, discussed key issues related to security and Iraqi detainees in Syria with the head of the new Syrian administration, Ahmad Al-Sharaa, in Damascus, sources revealed.

Sources told Shafaq News that the visit involved agreements, including the establishment of a clearly defined boundary line for deploying official security forces along the border.

"Any dispute or breach of the designated area will face a decisive response from Iraq,” the source added.

The agreement also emphasized the protection of minorities, regulating the movement of armed factions outside the official institutions, and aligning Syria's stance to preserve its independence and safeguard minority rights.

Regarding Iraqi detainees, the agreement also covered the transfer of data and documents to Iraq concerning all Iraqis held in the previous regime's prisons or in detention centers outside the state's official framework.

The source clarified that "some of these documents related to the detainees have already reached the relevant Iraqi authorities," adding that Iraq may impose a six-month deadline to assess the extent of Al-Sharaa’s adherence to the commitments made to the Iraqi delegation.

"The security delegation that visited Damascus is currently the only official body authorized to negotiate and receive documents from the new Syrian government," the source pointed out.

Earlier on Sunday, the Member of the Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee, Yasser Al-Watout, confirmed to Shafaq News that the outcomes of the visit remain unclear, and the response of Al-Sharaa to Iraq’s crucial national security concerns is still unknown.

Al-Watout further hinted at the possibility of inviting Al-Shatri to the parliament to discuss the results of the visit.

Notably, on December 22, Iraq’s Prime Minister, Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani, announced that his government had initiated contacts and visits with neighboring countries and launched an initiative to establish security in Syria. Iraq also presented a proposal at the Aqaba Conference in Jordan concerning Syria, which was welcomed by all the brotherly nations.