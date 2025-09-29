Iraq’s IHEC upholds candidate bans, fines others

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Monday, Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced 13 new rulings covering candidate disputes, fines, and complaints ahead of the upcoming elections.

According to official documents, the commission fined two candidates in Baghdad five million dinars ($3.8K) each: Ali Mazhar Aidan of the State of Law Coalition and Shatha Yassin Abdul Karim of the Azm al-Iraq alliance. The IHEC did not specify the reasons behind the penalties.

The rulings also included the rejection of complaints filed against several other candidates in Baghdad and other provinces, as well as decisions to uphold the exclusion of some candidates without replacement in Baghdad, Najaf, Saladin, and Nineveh.

