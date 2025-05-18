Iraq’s Foreign Minister arrives in Tehran for regional dialogue

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein arrived in Tehran to participate in the Tehran Dialogue Forum.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hussein is expected to hold meetings with Iranian high-ranking officials to discuss bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.

He will also participate in a number of forum sessions focusing on enhancing regional dialogue and promoting collective stability.

Earlier, the Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in Tehran, where he met with the Iranian president, FM, and parliament speaker.

The Tehran Dialogue Forum, held from May 17–19, is an annual regional initiative led by Iran’s Foreign Ministry. This year’s forum focuses on artificial intelligence (AI), bringing together representatives from Islamic countries to enhance scientific diplomacy and regional collaboration. The three-day program includes expert panels, bilateral talks, and a technology exhibition showcasing Iran’s innovations.