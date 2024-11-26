Iraq's Electricity Minister discussed with high-level Russian delegation energy cooperation

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Electricity Minister, Ziad Ali Fadhil, met with a high-ranking Russian delegation to discuss cooperation in the energy sector and the development of Iraq's oil industry.

The ministry’s media office stated that Fadhil welcomed the delegation, which was headed by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, at Baghdad International Airport.

The Russian delegation included prominent figures such as Sergei Tsivilev, Russia’s Minister of Energy, Pavel Sorokin, First Deputy Minister of Energy, and Mikhail Bogdanov, Russia’s Special Representative for the Middle East and North Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister, Elbrus Kutrashev, Russia's Ambassador to Iraq, and Alexander Dyukov, CEO of Gazprom Neft.

During the meeting, “both sides discussed opportunities for energy cooperation, as well as the potential involvement of Russian companies in the development of Iraq's oil and energy industries.”

This is an updated story...