Iraq’s Coordination Framework praises Hezbollah, calls for donations to support Lebanon

Shafaq News/ The Shiite Coordination (CF) Framework praised Lebanon's Hezbollah following Israeli airstrikes in Southern Lebanon, Beirut’s southern suburbs, and Bekaa.

The Framework represents all Shiite Iranian-backed political parties in Iraq.

On Monday, CF held its regular meeting at the office of State of Law Coalition leader Nouri al-Maliki, to discuss recent regional developments, particularly the ongoing Israeli aggression against Lebanon, and Palestine.

According to a statement, the Framework strongly condemned the "crimes committed by the Zionist war machine against unarmed civilians in the southern suburbs and other Lebanese cities," commending the statement of the Supreme Religious Authority in Najaf Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani, as a "clear roadmap for those wishing to provide all forms of support and assistance."

The group also extended its salute to "the brave heroes of Hezbollah, led by His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah," and reaffirmed its readiness to stand with the Lebanese people in their time of crisis by all possible means, "in support of Hezbollah’s heroic resistance."

The Framework further called on the Iraqi people, as well as organizations and institutions, to open donation drives and organize humanitarian aid convoys to express solidarity with "the Lebanese people and their courageous resistance."