Iraq’s CF denounces Intelligence HQ strike as “crime,” warns of escalation

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) on Saturday condemned a drone strike targeting the headquarters of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS) in Baghdad, describing it as a “terrorist act” aimed at undermining state authority and security institutions.

In a statement, the CF —the largest bloc in Iraq’s parliament— warned that targeting security agencies is a “crime” that reflects a dangerous escalation against institutions tasked with safeguarding the country’s stability.

The bloc urged authorities not to allow any party to “tamper with the country’s security or target state institutions” amid the region’s current tensions. It also denounced continued attacks on facilities belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) —a state-sanctioned paramilitary umbrella— highlighting the casualties such incidents have caused.

Earlier today, a drone strike hit the INIS headquarters in the Mansour district, in what the agency described as a “terrorist attack” carried out by “outlawed groups.” A source told Shafaq News that the explosive-laden drone killed an intelligence officer with the rank of major and seriously wounded another.

The escalation follows the outbreak of the US-Israeli war against Iran on February 28, after which Iraq —including the Kurdistan Region— has faced a surge in drone and rocket attacks. Iran-aligned armed factions have claimed responsibility for several operations, describing their targets as “enemy bases.”

Saraya Awliyaa al-Dam, an Iraqi armed faction within the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI), clarified that the group does not target diplomatic missions or Iraqi institutions, noting that its operations are directed solely at US-linked targets.