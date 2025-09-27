Iraq’s CF: Elections cannot be delayed

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s government outlined mechanisms to address multiple scenarios for potential disruptions to the upcoming parliamentary elections, Coordination Framework (CF) official noted on Saturday.

Senior CF member Hassan al-Sari told Shafaq News that postponing the elections because of protests or other developments remains a government decision, noting that security forces are fully capable of countering any unlawful attempts to obstruct the democratic process.

Speculation over possible delays surfaces periodically, with some warning that mass demonstrations or national and regional crises could force a postponement. As Iraq’s parliamentary elections, set for November 11, draw closer, analysts warn that escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran could directly impact Iraq’s election timetable. Any spillover of conflict—such as cross-border strikes or the activation of Iran-aligned factions inside Iraq—would likely destabilize the security environment and risk forcing a delay, despite government assurances of readiness.

