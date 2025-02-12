Iraq's Amnesty Law: kidnappers and enslavers of Yazidi women excluded

Shafaq News/ Iraq's General Amnesty Law does not apply to those convicted of kidnapping and enslaving Yazidi women and other groups, the National Center for International Judicial Cooperation confirmed on Tuesday.

The head of the center, Ali Hussein Jaffat, met with Sarab Alias, Director-General of the Directorate for Survivors Affairs at the Ministry of Labor, at the center's building, according to a statement from the Iraqi judiciary.

During the meeting, Jaffat confirmed, “Perpetrators of the crimes of kidnapping and enslavement of Yazidi women are not covered by Amnesty Law No. 27 of 2016, particularly the recent amendment passed by the Iraqi parliament on January 21, 2025. Article 9, paragraph one, of Yazidi Survivors Law No. 8 of 2021 explicitly states that those involved in the kidnapping and enslavement of Yazidi women are excluded from any general or special amnesty.”

For her part, Alias expressed gratitude for the cooperation and assistance in documenting the “horrific crimes” committed against Yazidi women.

A subsequent meeting was reportedly held at the National Center with several civil society organizations focused on supporting the Yazidi community and other groups. The discussion centered on survivors subjected to slavery and rape by ISIS members, while also addressing the preservation of evidence for the survivors by the center in line with international standards and the documentation of testimonies.

Who Are The Yazidis?

The Yazidis, an ancient religious minority in northern Iraq, were deeply affected by the 2014 ISIS invasion. Before the attacks, their population in Sinjar was estimated at 500,000. Today, approximately 360,000 Yazidis remain internally displaced within Iraq, many residing in camps in the Kurdistan Region due to continued instability and lack of infrastructure in Sinjar.

Additionally, over 120,000 Yazidis have migrated to Western countries, including the United States, Canada, and various European nations.