Yazidi community condemns Iraq’s Amnesty Law: Threat to justice

Shafaq News/ The Yazidi community in Iraq strongly condemned the Iraqi Parliament's recent vote to amend the General Amnesty Law, warning that the legislation could pave the way for ISIS members to evade accountability for atrocities committed against the Iraqi people.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Yazidi community declared, “We strongly reject and condemn the second amendment to the General Amnesty Law No. (27) of 2016, recently passed by Parliament. This amendment includes provisions that could allow ISIS terrorists—responsible for crimes against humanity, including the genocide of Yazidis in Sinjar—to escape justice.”

The statement highlighted the Yazidis' decade-long struggle for transitional justice since the 2014 Sinjar genocide, emphasizing their shock and dismay over the law's passage. “While we support laws that seek to redress innocent victims, this legislation does not align with such goals. It constitutes a blatant violation of ethical and human values, as well as Iraqi constitutional and legal principles,” the statement asserted.

The Yazidis further criticized the legislation as a politically motivated deal between major factions, arguing it disregards the rights of victims and undermines national reconciliation. “True reconciliation requires justice and accountability,” the statement stressed. “Granting amnesty to criminals while ignoring the suffering of victims erodes the foundations of trust between Iraq’s communities and minorities.”

The community urged President Abdul Latif Rashid not to ratify the law and called on Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court to intervene, demanding the law be revised to explicitly exclude individuals implicated in terrorist activities.

The statement also reaffirmed the Yazidis’ commitment to justice for all Iraqis affected by ISIS atrocities, including the Speicher massacre victims, calling for accountability per Iraq’s international obligations to combat terrorism and prevent impunity.

The appeal concluded with a call to the international community and human rights organizations to support the Yazidis’ pursuit of justice. “Fair and strict accountability is essential to honor the victims and their families,” the statement concluded, warning that amnesty for perpetrators jeopardizes both justice and Iraq’s social cohesion.

On January 21, 2025, the Iraqi parliament passed an amendment to the General Amnesty Law No. 27 of 2016. This law aims to provide amnesty for specific categories of offenses while explicitly excluding individuals involved in terrorism, violent acts, and drug offenses from receiving any form of amnesty.

The amendment is perceived as a result of political deals between various Iraqi political factions, with Sunni political blocs notably pushing for it as part of their demands to participate in the government.

This law was approved amidst heated debates and chaotic sessions in parliament, alongside two other contentious bills related to personal status and property restitution to original Kurdish and Turkmen owners.