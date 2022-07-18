Yazidi abductee, 17, repatriated from al-Hol camp after years in captivity

Shafaq News/ A Yazidi young man abducted by the Islamic State (ISIS) group has returned to Iraq to be reunited with his family after years in captivity in al-Hol camp.

Hoshyar Shaker, 17, was among hundreds of the Yazidi community members whom ISIS took from their ancestral home of Sinjar in 2014.

After the fall of the self-proclaimed caliphate in 2017, he had been stuck in the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp in northeast Syria, which had become home to thousands of ISIS fighters' wives and their children.

The head of the Yazidi Abductees Affairs' Bureau in Duhok, Hussein Kuru, told Shafaq News Agency that Shaker was identified by the authorities as soon as he entered the Iraqi territory via the Rabeia border-crossing.

More than 3,500 Yazidi survivors have been rescued from the atrocity of ISIS since 2017.