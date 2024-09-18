Source: Iran's Quds Force Commander’s visit to Baghdad for talks on political calm

Shafaq News/ The unannounced visit of Iranian Quds Force Commander, General Ismail Qaani, to Baghdad two days ago aimed to strengthen the relations between the two countries, a member of the State of Law Coalition revealed on Wednesday.

Coalition member Rasul Radi told Shafaq News, "Qaani visited Baghdad to further strengthen the relationship between Iraq and Iran, especially given Tehran’s supportive stance towards Baghdad. Likewise, Iraq has shown solidarity with Iran, particularly during the Arbaeen pilgrimage, which left a positive impression on Iran’s Supreme Leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei. Qaani conveyed a special greeting from the Supreme Leader to the Iraqi government."

Radi added that "Qaani held private meetings with certain political figures within the Coordination Framework as well as with some armed factions that are not under the control of the Iraqi government. He urged them to maintain political and military calm during this sensitive period for both Iraq and the wider region."

On Tuesday, a well-informed political source told Shafaq News that Qaani arrived in Baghdad and immediately began holding both individual and group meetings with leaders of Iran-aligned armed factions.

“The commander met with political and faction leaders, including Hadi al-Amiri, head of the Badr Organization, Qais al-Khazali, Secretary-General of Asa'eb Ahl al-Haq, and Hussein al-Hamidawi, commander of Kata'ib Hezbollah, among others,” the source added.

It is Qaani’s fourth visit to Baghdad in 2024.

In late January, Qaani visited Baghdad, leading to a temporary halt in attacks on U.S. forces by Iran-aligned Islamic Resistance groups in Iraq. This visit came after a deadly attack on US troops in Jordan, where Qaani urged the armed groups to de-escalate in order to avoid severe US retaliation.

He later visited Iraq in April and May, with one of those visits being unannounced. Except for the leader of the Sadrist Movement, Iraqi Shia political parties under the umbrella of the Coordination Framework have played a key role in shaping Iraq's post-Saddam political landscape and are considered close to Tehran, with Iran providing financial and military support to them.

Iran's role in Iraq has been a source of concern for some countries, particularly the United States and its regional allies.