Iraq’s AI readiness: 107th globally, 12th in Arab world

Shafaq News / Iraq ranked 12th in the Arab world and 107th globally in the Government AI Readiness Index for 2024, according to a report by Oxford Insights.

The index, covering 188 countries, assesses AI readiness based on 40 indicators across three pillars: government, technology sector, and data & infrastructure. Iraq scored 40.91 out of 100, with 32 points for government readiness, 35.87 for the technology sector, and 54.25 for data and infrastructure.

The United Arab Emirates led the Arab region with a score of 75.66, followed by Saudi Arabia (72), Qatar (68), Oman (62), and Jordan (61). Egypt ranked sixth with 59 points, ahead of Bahrain (54), Kuwait (51), Lebanon (46), Tunisia (43), and Morocco (41).

Globally, the United States topped the index with 87 points, followed by Singapore (84) and France (79).

To enhance AI adoption, the Office of the Prime Minister’s Advisor announced plans in July 2024 to develop a national AI strategy focused on knowledge-building and AI integration.