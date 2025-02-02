Iraq reports 14,000 domestic violence cases in 2024; 6% child victims

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded over 10,000 cases of domestic violence in 2024, with the majority of victims being women, coupled with a troubling increase in child abuse incidents.

In 2024, Iraq recorded 14,000 cases of domestic violence, the majority of which involved physical abuse. Of these cases, 73% of the victims were female, and 27% were male, according to Ministry of Interior statistics.

A study conducted by the Ministry over a five-year period (2019-2023) also revealed an increase in domestic violence, with Baghdad having the highest rate, at 31%.

Regarding violence against children, Fadel al-Gharawi, head of the Strategic Human Rights Center in Iraq, stated that child abuse cases rose in 2024, with incidents reported by parents making up approximately 6% of all domestic violence cases.

"This figure may not fully reflect the reality, as many cases of abuse go unreported due to social stigma or fear of retaliation,” Al-Gharawi noted, calling on the government and relevant institutions to take “urgent and comprehensive measures” to protect children from all forms of violence, including strengthening national legislation, providing psychological and social support to victims, and raising public awareness about the dangers of violence and its negative impact on future generations.

Notably, child abuse in Iraq has been rising compared to previous years. In 2020, the Ministry of Interior reported 12,000 cases of domestic violence. In the first half of 2022, authorities responded to 55 child abuse cases, along with the return of 62 runaway girls and the recovery of 22 runaway children.

Nearly one in five children—over 473 million—live in conflict zones, the highest number since World War II, a UNICEF report revealed. The percentage has doubled from 10% in the 1990s to 19% in 2024. In 2023, the UN confirmed 32,990 serious violations affecting 22,557 children, with numbers expected to rise in 2025.