KMU: Violence against men surges in Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region has witnessed a sharp rise in violence against men over the past two months, with reported cases far exceeding those recorded in previous years, the Kurdistan Men’s Union (KMU) said on Sunday.

Burhan Ali Faraj, secretary of the union’s Al-Sulaymaniyah branch, told Shafaq News that 93 cases of violent assaults against men were documented in the past two months alone, alongside 13 suicides and four killings involving female accomplices in the Al-Sulaymaniyah province alone.

“These figures represent a concerning shift in the nature of domestic and societal violence in the Kurdistan Region,” Faraj said, attributing the rise in violence to mounting financial and economic hardships, which have intensified family tensions, leading to more cases of domestic abuse and suicides.

“The Kurdistan Men’s Union is actively working to raise awareness about this phenomenon,” he stated, calling on authorities to take preventive measures and support affected families through psychological and social counseling, as well as economic policies that alleviate financial stressors contributing to violence and self-harm.