Kurdistan Region: +13K domestic violence cases in 2024

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Kurdistan Region recorded 13,017 domestic violence cases and more than 220 cybercrimes in 2024, revealing what advocates warn is a “deepening social crisis” demanding urgent action.

At a Saturday press briefing attended by Shafaq News, Gona Majid of the Women’s Legal Assistance Organization reported that Erbil topped the list of domestic violence cases at 3,596, followed by al-Sulaymaniyah with 3,522, and Duhok with 3,221. Additional cases were documented in Garmian (912), Raparin (850), Soran (479), and Zakho (437) administrations.

Majid highlighted 63 incidents of sexual violence, mostly concentrated in Erbil and Duhok. The Region’s domestic violence hotline (119) fielded more than 12,000 calls, with authorities mediating 3,774 cases while 3,700 progressed to court — over 2,300 of those in Erbil alone.

Law enforcement, she added, made 2,482 domestic violence-related arrests, including 2,171 on criminal charges, led by al-Sulaymaniyah, Duhok, and Erbil

Cybercrimes are also rising, Majid cautioned, with 226 cases reported last year involving blackmail, threats, or social media abuse — nearly half traced to Duhok.

She urged lawmakers to bolster legal protections and advance reforms, noting that courts handled more than 35,000 civil cases in 2024, ranging from divorce and child marriage to financial disputes.