Iraq oil deal with Israeli-linked firm sparks outrage

Shafaq News / On Monday, the Parliamentary Legal Committee accused the Iraqi Oil Ministry of improperly awarding a strategic oil project contract to a Turkish company registered in Israel.

Committee member Arif Al-Hamami called on regulatory authorities to launch a full investigation into the matter, stating that the ministry referred the project—intended to export oil from southern ports via the third pipeline—to a company lacking the necessary specialization. He asserted that “this action violates direct bidding regulations and has resulted in inflated costs.”

Al-Hamami further noted that supporting documentation confirms the contract would lead to significant waste of public funds. He urged both regulatory and integrity authorities to suspend the contract until a thorough review can verify the allegations.