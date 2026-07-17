Iraq invites US firms to build energy city

Shafaq News- Washington

Iraq’s Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi on Friday called on US companies to help develop the planned energy city on the waterfront of the Al-Faw Peninsula, alongside the route of the country’s Development Road project.

During a meeting with US Energy Secretary Christopher Wright at al-Zaidi’s residence in Washington, the two discussed expanding energy cooperation and ways to attract foreign investment to Iraq.

The talks also covered Iraq’s plans to increase crude oil production, expand refining and petroleum processing capacity, and strengthen cooperation with US companies in strategic economic sectors.

As part of the government’s push to build long-term partnerships with major global economies, particularly the United States, al-Zaidi stressed Iraq’s need for advanced technology and faster access to expertise to support its economic plans.

Wright welcomed Baghdad’s development initiatives and efforts to attract American businesses, noting that US companies had shown interest in operating in Iraq.

He also supported the government’s recent measures to combat corruption, strengthen state control over weapons, expand investment in associated gas projects, and reduce gas flaring.

Earlier today, Shafaq News learned that Iraq will sign 48 agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with the US government, international companies, and global institutions, with energy, infrastructure, and technology projects accounting for the largest share of the package.

Al-Zaidi described the expanding economic ties with the United States as a sign of growing confidence between Baghdad and Washington, pointing to the recently signed arrangements as evidence of deeper cooperation.

Al-Zaidi, who began his first official foreign visit since taking office on July 13, has held talks with US President Donald Trump and senior American officials on security cooperation, investment, energy, and economic partnerships. The discussions also covered the future of the US military presence following the conclusion of the Global Coalition’s mission, as well as Iraq’s commitment to placing all weapons under state control by the end of September.

Read more: Al-Zaidi's Washington visit links US oil investment to Iraq's September disarmament deadline